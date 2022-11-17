Woman confesses to being stressed out lending her siblings money

TYPICALLY in many households, the older siblings would often have to shoulder the task of taking care of their younger kids in the family as it is their obligation as the eldest.

A young woman has anonymously confessed online regarding the issue of lending her hard earned money to her younger siblings especially since most of them are working except for the youngest who is currently pursuing their higher education.

The woman’s confession on a Facebook page had mentioned that her younger brothers would often ask her to loan money to them.

“I have lent them money several times to the point that I myself have to cut back on my own expenses,” she said.

She also said that she did not mind lending them the money but she noticed that her younger brothers’ salaries and their lifestyles do not tally as they work part time.

“They work on a day to day basis where they receive their wages based on the days they clock into work which also worries my mother,” she lamented.

The anonymous woman added that she found some jobs for them at a factory but her brothers refused since they did not want to work for someone else.

“I am grateful for all I have and I think God has granted me this extra wealth to help my siblings out but seeing them not wanting to upgrade themselves, I feel stuck. Thank goodness I am still single and maybe my God is delaying my chance to get married in order to help them out,” she added.

She then asked whether it was wrong for her to stop lending them money and expressed that she was afraid that God might revoke his blessings if she did not help out her struggling siblings.

Netizens imparted their wisdom in the comments section regarding her situation.

“If you love your siblings, you should teach them how to be independent,” a netizen commented.

“You can be nice, but you shouldn’t suffer for the sake of trying to help them. Your siblings are taking advantage of you. You just need to help wherever you’re able to help,” another netizen advised.