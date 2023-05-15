Woman confronts man in MRT for allegedly recording her

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION will never run out of predatory creeps, no matter how much one calls them out for their vile behaviour until they are threatened with the authorities’ involvement.

A young woman recently had the misfortune of having to call out a man allegedly recording her while on the MRT.

Aish took to Twitter to notify others of the man, dressed in a red shirt and dark-coloured jeans, wearing a cap, who sat opposite her in the MRT.

“This pervert here was recording me with his phone from head to toe. I only noticed what was happening after a few minutes,” she said in her post, now deleted at the time of writing.

As it dawned on her that the man was recording her, Aish took off her face mask and confronted him immediately.

“What are you recording?! Delete it now or I’ll call the police!” she yelled at him.

Once Aish spoke up, the man was alarmed and started scrolling on his phone, but the enraged woman believed that he was using this opportunity to delete the alleged recording.

Aish reiterated to the man: “Do you want me to call the police?” to which the man simply responded: “I didn’t record anything.”

The viral video has since caught the attention of the police in which a statement by the Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said that the incident took place in the MRT heading to Pusat Bandaraya from Cheras.

“The police have not received any report regarding the incident. The Cheras police ask for the cooperation from the individual involved so that an investigation can be carried out,” the statement said.

According to World of Buzz, Aish said that she might lodge a police report in “the near future”.

“I will, but not now. I am working and I have limited time to do that. I think I’ll do so when I have the time,” she said.