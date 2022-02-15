Woman confronts street cleaner who dumps rubbish into drain

THE Inforoadblock Facebook page recently shared videos of a woman confronting two street cleaners after witnessing them sweeping all the leaves and rubbish from the roadside into a drain at Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Brickfields Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, the woman can be heard confronting both the cleaners and telling them to sweep the rubbish towards the sidewalk, instead of directly into the drain.

One of the cleaners then can be seen using a broom to dig out all the rubbish from the drain that had been swept into it.

The caption for the post enquired: ”Where is the supervisor in charge? This attitude cannot be tolerated because this would clog the drain and will cause flash floods when it rains.”

The authorities should look into this matter and take action accordingly to make sure this infraction doesn’t happen again.

Watch the videos here.

What do you think about this issue?