Physical distancing has put a lot of strain in relationships but it’s a necessary precaution to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Sadly, this precaution also prevented a woman from seeing her ill husband for the last time. He passed away after nine days of receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to Utusan Malaysia, 37-year-old Azliza Mohd Rosli had exchanged Whatsapp messages with her husband, Hamzah Md Yusuf, on August 12.

He was hospitalized at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani and informed her that he would be put under medically induced coma.

Azliza begged her husband to wait so she could video call him before he’s put under a coma. However, he stopped replying to her messages. She assumed he was resting because he had difficulty answering phone calls due to shortness of breath.

She continued texting her husband without knowing he was already in a coma. It was only around 8.30am the next day when she received a call from the hospital informing her about her husband’s passing.

The last message she sent her husband was “Good morning, love. Assalamualaikum, love.”

Azliza met her husband around seven years ago when they were both single parents after their previous spouses passed away.

Hamzah has three children from his previous marriage while Azliza has two children from her previous marriage. Together, they share a child. All six children are currently living with Azliza who they call ‘Umi.’

She told Harian Metro that she’s struggling to provide for her family because her late husband was the sole breadwinner and he worked as a factory supervisor at Kuala Ketil.

“I have never worked and am currently using the remaining money I have to support the family,“ she said.

Hopefully, a good Samaritan will be able to help out this family during this trying time.