Woman dies after husband accidentally reverses car into her

A WOMAN was killed after her husband accidentally hit her with their car while reversing in Kulim recently.

Kulim district police chief Superintendent Mohd Redzuan Salleh said the victim died on the spot due to severe injuries sustained in the 7pm accident.

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, the husband accidently squeezed the gas pedal and struck her.

According to reports, the 60-year-old man failed to notice that his wife was standing behind the left side of the car when he pressed the pedal, knocking her to the ground.

He then struck another vehicle that was parked in front of their home.

“According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased forgot to take something so she got out of the car and went back to the house to get it.”

“When she walked to the left side behind her husband’s car, she got knocked down.”

Redzuan said the victim’s body has been sent to Kulim Hospital’s forensic unit for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.