Woman dies in fall from upper floor of Suria KLCC

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman fell to her death from an upper floor at the Suria KLCC shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

In the 9.38pm incident, the victim was reportedly seen walking around on the fourth floor, before she was said to have suddenly climbed onto the railing.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they received a distress call at 9.45pm and investigators were rushed to the scene.

According to media reports, Suria KLCC management confirmed that a person had died from the fall at the mall.