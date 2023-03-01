Woman divorces cheating husband for affair with her mother

CHEATING, unfortunately, is very common in relationships, including marriage. It is possibly one of the most heartbreaking occasions in anyone’s life especially if the person your partner is having an affair with is close to you.

Oh Bulan reported a young Indonesian woman that decided to divorce her husband for cheating on her with her mother.

The young woman known as Norma Risma had posted a TikTok video exposing the illicit affair that her husband had with her mother which she found out three days into her marriage from her neighbours.

“I accepted your betrayal and forgave you at the time as I was still in love with you. But you shattered my trust and went out with the one closest to me -- the one I love the most,” Norma captioned in her video.

It is believed that both her husband and mother were caught in the act by several neighbours and she was notified of the affair, while she was at work.

She also discovered that her husband had been exchanging illicit text messages with her mother way before their marriage.

Hurt by the incident, Norma decided to divorce her husband. Meanwhile, she now relies on several medications for her mental health due to the trauma of the incident.

Norma’s father had completely separated from her mother after he found out about the affair as he was too ashamed of her actions.

She also mentioned that she did have a good relationship with her mother but her attitude towards Norma changed during the affair and her mother would lash out at her, wishing her misfortune.

“My mother would tell others that she hoped I would have birthing complications so the baby would not make it. Eventhough my relationship with my mother is great, it upsets me,” Norma said.