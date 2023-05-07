Woman explains why she would never date delivery drivers or shift workers

WE all have our preferences, but is it appropriate to shun an entire nation because you don’t like a certain community of people?

A new Tiktok viral video depicting a Malaysian woman’s preference in men caused outrage.

It was a really straightforward video that only consisted of text overlays and no audio or video. In which she listed a number of occupation types she would never date.

To be more specific, the woman names a few professions that she would never put up with in a lifelong companion.

She confidently identified ordinary vocations like delivery drivers, manufacturing workers, gas station attendants, and those who work on shifts, which incited uproar.

The woman’s caption read, “I have the right to choose, don’t criticise me,“ at the top.

However, in spite of her plea, the fight against prejudice on the internet was once again successful, and her comments area was inundated with criticism.

As reported by the World of Buzz, the popular video received over 1.2 million views and over 13,600 comments throughout its time online.

I don’t believe it is worthwhile to make an instant judgement about someone because we may never know who they are on the inside. Don’t judge a book by its cover, as they say.