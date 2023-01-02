Woman finds 10 staples in nasi kerabu, food delivery app recalls dish immediately

FOOD VENDORS in Malaysia, though not all, seem to be notorious for neglecting food safety practices that can pose a great risk to their customer’s well-being which is why it is important to practice being careful of not only dining establishments but food deliveries as well.

A woman had found staples in her food which she ordered from a food delivery app and took to social media to warn others.

The woman’s post, shared on Facebook group Warga Kuantan OFFICIAL, said that she had ordered nasi kerabu and had discovered a total of 10 staples in her rice dish while eating.

“I found these things while I was eating. I thought that these were just bones.

“I thought it was just one staple but it turns out that I managed to fish out a total of 10 staples in my food,” she said.

Upon her discovery, she then took to the food delivery app and lodged a report on the incident and the food was immediately recalled by the company, fortunately.

Netizens feared that children could fall victim to these vendors’ carelessness.

“That is way too many staples. It will be dangerous for small children if they accidentally swallowed these,” a netizen commented.

“This is very dangerous. The other day, I bought some snacks but I felt that something was off about them especially when my four-year-old wanted to eat them. I took one of the snacks and uncovered a stapler piece in it,” a netizen said.

Meanwhile, other netizens pointed out that food and beverage vendors are not allowed to use staplers as part of their food packaging.

“When the government already said staples are not allowed in food packaging, these vendors still would not listen. In the end, the customers suffer from their negligence,” a netizen added.

“Staples is not allowed to be used by food vendors for packaging. Food preparation courses have taught us this,” a netizen quipped.