Woman finds “cursed” photograph of unknown woman under grandfather’s urn

ASIANS in general have their roots in performing certain cultural rituals for others depending on the purpose of said ritual but if things turn out for the worst, it can potentially harm innocent people in the process.

An eerie discovery was made by a woman recently when she was visiting a Chinese temple to relocate her grandparents’ urns.

In a Facebook post by Jennifer Lily, she shared that she found a passport-sized photograph of a young woman placed underneath her grandfather’s urn.

The photo was said to have been allegedly written in Thai scripture on the front and back with a few RM0.01 cent coins placed nearby.

“My grandfather has been gone for over 20 years and the urns were placed in (this) temple. I was helping relocate my grandparents’ urn to another temple.

“I found the photograph under my grandfather’s urn all of a sudden. We felt the chills and were creeped out. I asked my family who the woman in the photograph was but they did not know,” Jennifer said in her post.

While she expressed concern for the strange woman’s well-being, she was a lot more concerned about why the photograph was under her grandfather’s urn.

Later on, Jennifer’s family took the photo to a ritual master and according to another update posted, the curse had been “broken” with the ritual master’s help.

As for the identity of the woman, Jennifer had to debunk many netizens’ theories of the woman being her late grandfather’s illegitimate daughter or mistress.

“She could not have been my late grandfather’s mistress or illegitimate daughter. I was confused by their theories,” she added.

Jennifer and her family also went back to the previous temple where her grandparents’ urns were housed and opted to resolve the matter by choosing to “forgive” and “cooperate” with them.