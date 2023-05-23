Woman finds six nail clippings in food

DINING OUT or takeaways can be a bit of a gamble where hygiene is concerned and can easily lead to multiple violations of food safety guidelines.

A woman recently found nail clippings in her mother’s food when dining at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Twitter post, the woman said that her mother found the nail clippings in her food while halfway eating her meal and had even chewed on a couple of them, much to their horror.

“Halfway through our lunch, my mom found not only one but a total of six nail clippings in her rice. She was already chewing two of it,” she said in her post.

Netizens shared her disgust and some even pointed out that the restaurant in question had an unsavoury reputation while others speculated that the nail clippings could have been planted into the food by a disgruntled employee working at the eatery.

Shortly after the post, the restaurant apologised profusely on its Facebook page, expressing its remorse over the incident.

“We are very sorry to learn that a customer has found a foreign object in their meal and we understand their concerns and inconveniences endured due to this incident.

“We also guarantee that this matter will be taken seriously and we will be looking into it to find out how this incident happened.

We would like to emphasise that this incident does not reflect the high standards maintained when this restaurant first opened and we have taken the necessary steps to ensure that this issue will never be repeated,” the eatery said in their post.

The eatery added that their staff will be undergoing additional training on food safety and food handling protocols alongside strengthening their quality control process.