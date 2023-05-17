Woman finds twins locked in car while parents, grandparents attend open house

A WOMAN discovered two small children locked in a car while the rest of their family attended an open house.

In a Facebook post, the woman, Nana, recounted that she heard the children crying in the car and proceeded to the vehicle to check what was going on.

“These two children were left behind (by their family) in the locked car to attend an open house. The car engine was switched off with the windows down slightly.

“I heard the children’s cries and found out these very frightened twins. I bought them a packet drink each to calm them down and waited for around 30 minutes for the parents to return,” she said in her post.

She added in the comments section that she looked for the children’s families in the neighborhood where the car was parked.

What she found out next shocked her as she saw not only the parents but also the grandparents come over to their vehicle and could only manage to smile when they saw Nana with the distraught twins.

“The mother did not even show any sign of remorse and played dumb,” she added.

Nana contemplated in her post on reporting the neglectful family members to the police.

Netizens were sufficed to say, enraged on the twin children’s behalf, calling for Nana to report the parents to the police to teach them a lesson.

“Please report this family to the authorities. If you do not report, I am sure they would do this again,” a netizen advised.

“Now with the unbearably hot weather, was it so important for them to go for that open house to the point of leaving their children alone locked up in the car?,” another netizen commented.