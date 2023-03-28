Woman followed by stalker and harassed after Bazaar Ramadhan outing

SEXUAL predators are practically anywhere, even in the most unexpected places, as much as we hate to admit it. In today’s story, a Malaysian woman described how she was followed by an unidentified man when she was shopping at a Bazaar Ramadhan in Bukit Jalil, KL.

The woman, identified as Azza, shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with a stalker who had snapped a few images of her, without her consent on Twitter. When the photograph was taken, she was waiting in line for dinner and unaware she was being followed. As if that wasn’t weird enough, the stalker had the nerve to message Azza on Twitter and send her the images.

The conversation started with the stalker saying, “Hey, I saw you at the Bazaar Ramadan just now.”

Additionally, the depraved stalker had the guts to comment, “You have incredibly huge breasts. Upon seeing them, I started to drool. Additionally, you are incredibly attractive”.

Azza expressed her rage against the stalker in the post’s caption.

“People visit the Ramadan Bazaar to buy food. You are the only abnormal person that goes there to be a pervert.”

Most internet users in the comment sections voiced sympathy with Azza, who stated that women shouldn’t be afraid of potential predators.

A small number of internet users took the effort to “educate” her on how to wear a hijab properly in order to deter future predators. Azza also commented on the post, stating that she was ready for people on the internet to criticise her clothing anyways.

In all seriousness, we pray that all predators are apprehended and that no man, woman, or kid feels unsafe on the streets.