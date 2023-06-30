Woman forced to amputate leg after it got caught inside a travellator

IF you’ve ever visited an airport, you are aware of how helpful travel lifts are for getting around following a lengthy, exhausting flight. However, what happens when tragedy strikes in paradise?

At Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport, a woman recently got her leg caught in a travellator.

The Don Mueang Airport’s administration stated in a Facebook post that it learned about the strange event, which happened in Terminal 2’s South Corridor on Thursday, June 29, at 8:40 am.

As shown in photographs that have gone viral online, the woman’s left leg was still stuck in the space between the landing plate and the pallet tread while she groaned in pain.

The woman apparently fell after being struck by a piece of luggage, which led her left foot to be “sucked” into the travellator, according to a tweet from the Thai news outlet.

The woman’s left leg had to be amputated sadly, as the hospital officials at the first facility to which she was taken claimed they couldn’t reconnect it.

She then asked to be transferred to a different hospital to look into other options, according to the Associated Press.

This truly sounds and feels like a disaster, we wish the woman a quick recovery, in hopes she successfully processes her grief and anguish.