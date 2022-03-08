Woman forgives the person who hit her car from behind

If you’ve ever taken the Federal Highway to work in the morning, you’d know how frequent accidents are from the long traffic crawl.

That was what happened to Shuhada Mohamad, who posted a TikTok of her car’s dashcam recording where she accidentally bumped into a car in front of her. It was around 10 am when Mohamad was on her way to work and her brake pads had worn out without her realising it.

In the recording, both of them were seen stopping their cars to look at the damage. When the driver of the white Honda car in front came out, Mohamad said that she was waiting for the driver to start scolding her for her carelessness, and the moment they met, Mohamad immediately apologised profusely.

As this was the 27-year-old’s first time in an accident, she didn’t know what to do and asked the driver if they should just go to a workshop together then.

However, the woman in her 40s declined as she was not free at that time. She just asked for Mohamad’s phone number, saying that she’ll just go later.

When the woman saw that Mohamad was visibly anxious, she tried to calm her down and told her: “Don’t worry. It’s just a little bit of damage. It’s alright, everybody makes mistakes.”

After that, they went on their separate ways. Mohamad said that she was grateful she had met a kind person like her. What’s even wonderful is that after the Honda car owner went to a workshop later to get her car fixed, she contacted Mohamad and told her that she doesn’t have to pay anything!

Mohamad was very thankful that she met such a forgiving person. Other than that, she urges everyone to routinely check up and maintain their cars as this incident was due to her thin brake pads.

What we can learn from the lady is to always keep a cool head under stressful situations and that anger and lashing out at people doesn’t solve any problem. In a world where there are enough bad situations, all of us need a little bit of kindness.

Watch the TikTok video here: @_shuhadamohamad