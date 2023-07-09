Woman jailed two weeks and fined RM2k for stealing chocolates

THIS time, a 30-year-old unemployed woman got herself in a pickle after she was caught stealing chocolates from a shop in Petra Jaya, Kuching, and was sentenced to two weeks in jail and an RM2,000 fine.

According to news reports, at 5:40pm on Sunday (Sept 3), the woman had stolen 25 chocolate bars from a store close to Jalan Sultan Tengah.

When she attempted to leave, it activated the supermarket’s anti-theft detection and caused a worker and security guard to stop her right as she was about to leave.

When the staff instructed the woman to enter the building, the anti-theft antenna sounded once more, causing them to alert the head of security of the situation.

They discovered a total of 25 chocolate bars in the woman’s bag after taking her into the security room for more questioning.

Following her conviction for the crime under Section 380 of the Penal Code yesterday (Sept 6), the defendant was sentenced and fined by Magistrates Court judge Zubaidah Sharkawi, according to The Borneo Post.