Woman keeps her son in ‘cage’ under food cart while she sells dessert

A DESSERT seller in Guizhou, China, gained attention for keeping her two-year-old son in a cage under a food cart, Malaysia Trend reports.

Earlier, Wanxiang Media reported that the woman did this in order to make it convenient for her to work and handle her child from running off.

The base of the “cage” is lined with some fabric as a cushion for the boy. There appear to be some toys in the cage with him.

She reportedly acknowledged that her child’s life is tough and that he has to suffer with her.

She added that she allows her son to come out and play when there are no customers.