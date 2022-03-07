Woman receives fake RM100 notes for gold bracelet

A FEMALE Facebook user had the shock of her life when she discovered that she was cheated out of her gold bracelet by a customer she met on Facebook.

The victim, Nurul (not her real name) was duped into accepting fake RM100 notes in exchange for her jewellery.

Nurul had been struggling to pay her son’s recent medical bill. To ease some of the financial load, she decided to sell off her gold bracelet on Facebook. And she was overjoyed when a female customer approached her for it.

The customer was interested in buying the bracelet. However, she requested only Cash on Delivery (COD) as her payment method. To which Nurul agreed, and the pair arranged to meet up.

Although the buyer kept delaying their meeting, the two eventually came face-to-face at midnight on Feb 28.

On that day, Nurul handed her gold bracelet over to the customer. She then received 22 pieces of RM100 notes as payment. The woman then left once Nurul had counted the money.