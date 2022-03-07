Woman receives fake RM100 notes for gold bracelet

A FEMALE Facebook user had the shock of her life when she discovered that she was cheated out of her gold bracelet by a customer she met on Facebook.
The victim, Nurul (not her real name) was duped into accepting fake RM100 notes in exchange for her jewellery.
Nurul had been struggling to pay her son’s recent medical bill. To ease some of the financial load, she decided to sell off her gold bracelet on Facebook. And she was overjoyed when a female customer approached her for it.
The customer was interested in buying the bracelet. However, she requested only Cash on Delivery (COD) as her payment method. To which Nurul agreed, and the pair arranged to meet up.
Although the buyer kept delaying their meeting, the two eventually came face-to-face at midnight on Feb 28.
On that day, Nurul handed her gold bracelet over to the customer. She then received 22 pieces of RM100 notes as payment. The woman then left once Nurul had counted the money.
However, Nurul’s joy over the sale quickly turned to horror when she discovered the notes were actually fake.
Nurul discovered the truth when she accidentally wet the notes after washing her hands. The colours started to fade, and this quickly prompted Nurul to call the customer. But she was unable to reach her.
To make matters worse, the woman was not replying any of Nurul’s messages.
The next morning, Nurul filed a police report against her. Upon sharing her story, Nurul soon learned that she was not the only victim of the female customer.
Another victim called Nurul and explained how she was cheated of RM1,700 with the same technique.