Woman records sexual harassment by e-hailing driver

HARASSMENT against women have become increasingly visible in recent years. Recently on Twitter, a user by the name @IsmaDalilah tweeted about her traumatising experience of being sexually harassed by an e-hailing driver.

Her post began with the message: “Girls please be careful when your using e-hailing ride.”

She shared a video recording of the driver asking her if she would want to sleep with him.

In a caption included with her post she wrote: “He started by asking me where my boyfriend was and after I answered I do not have one, he proceeded to ask me questions that made me uncomfortable.

“He asked whether I have played around before and when I asked what he meant by that, he responded by saying if I have slept by anyone before.”

The driver then shamelessly offered her money in order to sleep with him.

“Do you want to play? I will pay you RM200,” he could be heard asking.

She expressed her concern for girls who are using e-hailing rides to be extra careful to avoid issues like this.

In her thread, she mentioned that she reported the driver to the e-hailing platform and made a police report as well. The e-hailing service took immediate action against the driver and suspended him.

Watch the disturbing video here.