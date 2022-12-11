Woman robbed after using different route following LRT service disruptions

A YOUNG woman was recently robbed near an LRT station after being made to use an alternative route to work.

According to a report by Astro Awani, the victim known as Nur Sophia Jesmine Hasmin, 25, posted her experience on Twitter that was robbed outside the Sri Rampai LRT station at Wangsa Maju in Kuala Lumpur after being made to use another route to her workplace following the LRT service disruptions on Nov 9.

Nur Sophia was supposed to travel through the Kelana Jaya LRT line from the Sri Rampai LRT station to the USJ 7 LRT station but after being told that their services were being disrupted by the station’s assisting officer, she called her father up to help drop her off at her workplace.

She explained that the incident occurred around 7am while waiting for her father at a junction between the Sri Rampai LRT station and a condominium, where she claimed that two men riding a motorcycle had snatched her bag that contained a smartphone and her company laptop.

“I refused to let go of my bag initially however after one of the men tore my bag using a knife, I decided to finally let go of my bag to them before they absconded,” she told Astro Awani in an interview.

Fortunately, she escaped unhurt from the robbery. The victim then lodged a report at the Setiawangsa police station and was informed that the police will investigate the incident.