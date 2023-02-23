Woman robbed at petrol station by two motorcyclists

CRIME is rampant everywhere, no matter where we are. Even if we think we are safe, being vigilant of your surroundings is always advised as anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

According to a viral video circulating social media, a woman’s handbag was stolen from her car at a petrol station recently.

The robbery occurred in Cheras, where two motorcyclists, who are currently still at large, stole the woman’s handbag from her car.

In the video, the woman was depicted walking to her car in looking at her phone intently. At the same time, a motorcyclist approaches her vehicle as she unlocks it, unaware of his presence.

The man opened her car door as soon as it was unlocked, snatching her bag from the passenger seat, and dashed off with it.

The woman looked up and saw what was happening and ran after the thief who had already got on his motorcycle and she tried to go near him but he sped off together with his accomplice while she fell to on the road during the chase.

She then lodged a police report and it was reported that she had suffered losses of RM500, according to a statement by Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim bin Jamaluddin.

“One of the suspects ran away with the victim’s bag, which was placed on the front passenger seat of her car. Losses have been estimated to be around RM500,“ he said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code.