Woman runs into oncoming car after argument with boyfriend

It is a good thing the car was not speeding.

IN every relationship, disagreements are bound to happen and there are times when one party wants to prove a point in order to ‘win’ their argument. So how far would you go to prove your point? A woman was seen putting her life on the line recently following an argument with a man presumed to be her boyfriend. In a TikTok video by @officialawie, the couple were seen in front of a mini mart intensely arguing with the woman, wearing a long blue dress, engaged in a minor scuffle with her partner.





In the video, she got up and swiftly yanked her arm away from her boyfriend’s grasp and headed into oncoming traffic and with both arms extended. She then quickly walked toward a black car that thankfully stopped just in time, and threw herself in front of the vehicle, acting like she got knocked down. The woman quickly got up from the vehicle and then walked away, with her boyfriend trailing behind, wearing a rather exasperated expression.





