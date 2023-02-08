Woman’s homestay unit left in shambles with beer cans and condom strewn around unit

IT is only common sense as a guest, even paying, to maintain a degree of hygiene and cleanliness before checking out.

A homestay owner recently had the horror of seeing her unit turned upside down after her guests left.

Shared on the Facebook group Airbnb & Homestay Host Malaysia (now deleted), by a woman named Farrah who shared the heartbreaking experience of walking through her once clean and tidy unit turned filthy.

In the post, she said that the guests stayed for only two days.

In several photos shared on her post, it showed the homestay littered with beer cans near the bed, sofa, dining, balcony tables and half empty mineral water bottles.

The kitchen was, for the most part, left in an atrocious mess with dirty dishes piled up together with a pot of cooked rice left on the stove.