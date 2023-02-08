Woman’s homestay unit left in shambles with beer cans and condom strewn around unit

IT is only common sense as a guest, even paying, to maintain a degree of hygiene and cleanliness before checking out.
A homestay owner recently had the horror of seeing her unit turned upside down after her guests left.
Shared on the Facebook group Airbnb & Homestay Host Malaysia (now deleted), by a woman named Farrah who shared the heartbreaking experience of walking through her once clean and tidy unit turned filthy.
In the post, she said that the guests stayed for only two days.
In several photos shared on her post, it showed the homestay littered with beer cans near the bed, sofa, dining, balcony tables and half empty mineral water bottles.
The kitchen was, for the most part, left in an atrocious mess with dirty dishes piled up together with a pot of cooked rice left on the stove.
Leaving beer cans strewn around the unit and dirty dishes piling up was not enough for the messy guests as Farrah made a disgusting discovery in one bathroom, finding a condom stuck on the water bidet hose.
“I feel like crying when it came to cleaning this place. They partied real hard and the house is in shambles. It smells bad, the floor is sticky, and there are alcohol bottles and condoms everywhere,” she captioned her post.
Following the traumatising cleanup, Farrah tried to get the guests to compensate her for their actions but they did not respond to her claims. However, Airbnb managed to cover her compensation claims.
Netizens expressed their disgust at the display of the messy aftermath and have advised Farrah to install a security camera at the entrance and inquire how many guests will be boarding the unit to ensure situations like this do not happen again.