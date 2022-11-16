Woman’s money stolen from bank account after 11.11 sales

AS the recent wave of financial scams and unauthorized transactions hit the nation, many live in fear of having their hard earned money disappear in the blink of an eye.

A woman has shared her experience of having found out her money was stolen from her bank account on social media on Nov 15.

The victim, Joyce Yi Han on Facebook said that she wanted to purchase an electric razor for her husband during this year’s 11.11 sales, where she said she typically used her debit card to purchase her items.

However, her transaction was not initially approved by the merchant but when she switched to a different payment method, her transaction went smoothly. Joyce discovered the next day that her money was swiped clean off her bank account leaving her with a total of RM1.82.

“My money has been stolen and now I’m left with less than RM10. This is the only bank account that I have and there’s nothing left inside,” she explained in her post.

She then headed straight to the bank and explained her situation to the staff who then did a thorough check of her account and found that there were many others who are in her situation as well.

“I went to the bank when I found out and I heard from the staff that there were a few similar cases that happened on the same date (Nov 11). I’m lucky that the staff I was assigned to was careful and diligent,” she clarified.

Joyce added that she knew from the staff’s expression that they could only do so much as to file a report and create a new bank account for her.

“I knew I encountered an incident where there’s nothing that anyone can do. I overheard the girl sitting next to me. She was facing the same issue and she mentioned that she has lost over RM60,000”, she said.

She said that she tried to be cautious and aware of these situations but there was no way to prevent this from happening to her. She also realized that many others have gone through similar incidents and how sad it is to have to save up from scratch.

Joyce remains positive about her situation and is motivated to learn from this incident and start building up her savings again.

“I’m considered as lucky as I’m the type that likes to spend my money. I only had 4 digits in my account, and it didn’t make me feel as though my world has crashed in front of my eyes”, she added.