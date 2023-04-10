Woman’s thigh and arm burnt from fiery baton while vacationing in Langkawi

A young woman recently sustained burns on her leg and arm after a street performer accidentally dropped a fiery baton on her leg.

Vivian shared her scary experience on Instagram of having her leg burnt and had dealt with her injury by herself at a beach bar in Langkawi.

“I was ending a great day in Langkawi with a fire show at a famous touristy beach bar.

“I was sitting in the second row (and) failed to realise that the performers will walk into the crowd with fire,” she said in the video.

However, Vivian’s night was about to take a turn for the worst when another performer behind her seat had dropped the fiery baton he was twirling on her seat and quickly grabbed the baton, scrambling away to the front, according to the video in her post taken by another bar patron seated behind her.

She was “stunned for a few minutes” after the encounter until she realised her thigh and arm had sustained burns upon contact with the flaming baton.

Vivian immediately dashed to the bar’s restroom and quickly ran cold water over her burns for 20 minutes.