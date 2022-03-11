Woman’s tweet about how well her boss treats her goes viral

ON Thursday, a tweet by Kirin Sharom (@bungadanbintang), who shared how well her boss treated her, went viral on Twitter.

“My ex-boss always say “thank you” and “good job” every time I submitted my work. He’s even introduced me to his clients and told them I was the one who did the 3D.” In her tweet, the illustrator shared how happy and appreciated she feels as her ex-boss always affirmed her when she submits her work and gave her the credit for the work she has done.

“When I decided to study abroad, he even wrote me a letter and slipped me a cheque...” The illustrator explained that despite not getting paid a lot last time, she felt blessed whenever her boss appreciated their work and encouraged them to skill up.

She said that what her boss did inspire her to do the same when she eventually has her own employees.

“And another thing that I learned is that affirmation is important. It made me feel so happy, appreciated, and it boosted my confidence.”

She explained that despite never getting a lot of affirmations from her parents, she’s determined to encourage those from the younger generation like her nieces, nephews, or her friend’s children, so that they can feel affirmed and build up their confidence too.

“Giving credit and appreciating people’s work and effort not only applies at work but also at school. Always give credit to your groupmates and to the ones that contribute to your group’s project.”

She also emphasised how important it is to give credit when it’s due, and clearly, many people agree with her. The illustrator’s tweet went viral, getting tens of thousands of retweets and likes in less than 24 hours.

Other people also chimed in under the comments, with some saying that her three salary raises in less than two years was because her boss appreciated his employees.

Clearly, good leadership is very important in all workspaces, and if the pandemic has taught us one thing is that all of us have to work together and create a healthier workplace by being more understanding toward each other.