Woman shares footage of security guard breaking into her home

A WOMAN in Johor was scared for her life when she caught her neighbourhood security guard in her house via CCTV. The victim, named Yuyun Nissa, detailed the horrific incident on her Facebook page.

According to her post, Yuyun had just finished dinner and was on her way back home on Feb 10. It was then she received a notification from her home surveillance app, alerting her about movement inside her home.

Puzzled, she took a look at the footage and was shocked to see a man in her living room. “The man seemed familiar,” Yuyun wrote in her post.

“When I saw the shirt he was wearing, I thought, ‘Oh, no!’ I know him. This is the security guard who works in my housing area.”

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen wandering the house, taking off his jacket and trousers, and charging his phone. At one point, he even calls Yuyun when she ignores his messages, asking her about her whereabouts.