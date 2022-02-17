Woman shares footage of security guard breaking into her home

A WOMAN in Johor was scared for her life when she caught her neighbourhood security guard in her house via CCTV. The victim, named Yuyun Nissa, detailed the horrific incident on her Facebook page.
According to her post, Yuyun had just finished dinner and was on her way back home on Feb 10. It was then she received a notification from her home surveillance app, alerting her about movement inside her home.
Puzzled, she took a look at the footage and was shocked to see a man in her living room. “The man seemed familiar,” Yuyun wrote in her post.
“When I saw the shirt he was wearing, I thought, ‘Oh, no!’ I know him. This is the security guard who works in my housing area.”
In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen wandering the house, taking off his jacket and trousers, and charging his phone. At one point, he even calls Yuyun when she ignores his messages, asking her about her whereabouts.
This quickly prompted her to call her sister and brother-in-law, who lived nearby. Unfortunately, the intruder had left by the time they got there.
However, alhough he managed to escape, he left his security guard uniform on her sofa.
Despite the unfortunate incident, Yuyun is grateful that neither she nor her children were at home at the time of the incident.
She wrote: “Oh God, the feeling of absolute fear is all there. I can’t imagine what would happen if I was at home with the children.”
The intruder has since been caught by the police. According to the reports, the suspect is said to be a 22-year-old Malaysian who was involved in a drug case. Although it seemed as though the man had no intentions of stealing, he certainly had other harmful objectives in mind.
Regardless, Yuyun is grateful to the Johor police force for coming to her rescue. She then concluded her post by asking everyone to always be alert and careful despite having security guards around.