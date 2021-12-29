Woman shares story of her traumatising parking lot assault

A young mum, known as Nina, recently took to her social media account to recount a terrifying incident that happened to her while she was shopping at a mall in Cyberjaya. She also urged ladies to be extra careful of their surroundings whenever they are out in public.

In a post on her Instagram account @ninachewareyou, she wrote: “On 21st December 2021, I was sexually assaulted at Level 2 parking, Tamarind Square, Cyberjaya in front of my 2-year-old daughter.”

She then spoke about her traumatic experience. As Nina made her way to her car with her toddler daughter, she saw the reflection of a person in front of her and thought that the person may also be heading towards his own car. Instead, the man launched an assault upon her.

She recalled: “He grabbed me from behind and started feeling around, groping my breasts.

“I screamed. Unfortunately, there was no one around at the time. I was struggling, trying to wriggle myself free.

“The attacker let me go and he ran away. I somehow managed to shout ‘KURANG AJARRRR’ at him.”

Nina said that she then went back up the retail area as she was afraid the attacker might come back. She also called her husband, before breaking down. Nina mentioned after her husband had arrived at the scene, the security guards at the mall told them that there were no surveillance cameras around the location of the assault.

“We were appalled. And imagine our surprise when we learned that they only had 10 security personnel. For such a big place!”

We hope that the perpetrator will eventually be caught and punished accordingly. Ladies, be careful!

Read the full story here.