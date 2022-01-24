Woman shocked by RM5,811 parking fee in Sentul mall

WHEN it comes to shopping malls, parking has always been a fee that most Malaysians despise. It is particularly due to the absurd hourly rates that are charged, which may end up costing you more than you’ve anticipated, even if you were there for only 20 minutes or an hour.

Recently, a video uploaded by a TikTok user going by the handle @mummyjlo2 went viral after claiming that she was charged RM5,811 for parking at a local mall in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

The 34-second video showed the absurd amount displayed on the machine that she was required to pay despite being there for only an hour.

The lady further revealed the mall’s displayed parking rate, which stated that drivers are only charged RM1 for the first hour, and well as for every subsequent hour, from Monday to Sunday as well as public holidays.

Shocked by the situation and the unreasonable amount, she reported her situation to the management on duty. However, the mother of three ended up spending an hour arguing over the situation.

It appears that the staff on duty believed that the amount was a result of the lady leaving her vehicle in the parking lot for an extended period of time.

Fortunately, they were able to reach an agreement after reviewing the CCTV footage and she was only required to pay RM3.

Watch the woman’s video here.

What are your thoughts on this?