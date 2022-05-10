Woman shocked to find a man hiding in the closet, in her hotel room

A MAN was recently arrested for breaking into a hotel room in Kelantan.

He was also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said that the suspect, in his early 20s, works as a security guard.

The incident came to light when a woman who travelled to Kelantan was shocked when she opened the closet in her hotel room only to find a man hiding inside it.

In a minute-long video, the woman shared her horrifying experience on her TikTok account.

When questioned by the woman, the man claimed that he was scammed by a woman named Sarah and he was supposed to meet her there. He also said that the hotel staff had let him into the room.

However, the woman was not convinced and she demand to know who he is and what he is doing inside her room, where she has been staying with her family.

Following the incident, the hotel had issued a statement on the matter to reassure its guests.

The General Manager of the hotel described the incident as isolated.

He said the hotel cooperated fully with the police and had met with the guests involved to offer total assistance regarding the incident.

He also revealed that the suspect has since been arrested by the police.

The suspect has three previous records related to drug offences and is currently remanded under Section 117 of the Penal Code Criminal Procedure to assist in the investigation.