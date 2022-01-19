Woman shows up at ex-boyfriend’s wedding in wedding gown

A DISTRAUGHT woman in China crashed her ex-boyfriend's wedding while donning a full-length wedding gown.

According to Chinese daily news, the groom had supposedly broken up with his ex-girlfriend because of her mother’s demand of a high dowry (substantial monetary given by either the groom or bride to their future spouse upon marriage).

As the ex-girlfriend chose not to speak up against her mother, the man became disappointed and eventually ended their relationship.

In a video of the incident which went viral, the emotional ex-girlfriend can be seen kneeling down and asking for forgiveness.

She said: “Please come back to me, I was wrong. We don’t want the 660,000 RMB (RM435,000) dowry anymore. My mother agreed to take only 180,000 RMB (RM118,000) as dowry.”