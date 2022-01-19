  2. Entertainment & Lifestyle
Woman shows up at ex-boyfriend’s wedding in wedding gown

Thashine Selvakumaran
A screenshot of the viral video of the incident. – Facebook/@SuperEMediaA screenshot of the viral video of the incident. – Facebook/@SuperEMedia

A DISTRAUGHT woman in China crashed her ex-boyfriend's wedding while donning a full-length wedding gown.

According to Chinese daily news, the groom had supposedly broken up with his ex-girlfriend because of her mother’s demand of a high dowry (substantial monetary given by either the groom or bride to their future spouse upon marriage).

As the ex-girlfriend chose not to speak up against her mother, the man became disappointed and eventually ended their relationship.

In a video of the incident which went viral, the emotional ex-girlfriend can be seen kneeling down and asking for forgiveness.

She said: “Please come back to me, I was wrong. We don’t want the 660,000 RMB (RM435,000) dowry anymore. My mother agreed to take only 180,000 RMB (RM118,000) as dowry.”

$!A screenshot of the viral video of the incident. – Facebook/@SuperEMedia
Despite the discount on the dowry, the man rejected her offer and pushed his distraught ex-girlfriend away.

Facebook users expressed their thoughts on this issue, and while many supported the man’s decision of breaking up with her, a few other netizens said that the ex-girlfriend should not be crying over a man, and even questioned the man’s action by moving on too fast by marrying another woman.

What is your opinion on this?