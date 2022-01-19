Woman shows up at ex-boyfriend’s wedding in wedding gown

A DISTRAUGHT woman in China crashed her ex-boyfriend's wedding while donning a full-length wedding gown.
According to Chinese daily news, the groom had supposedly broken up with his ex-girlfriend because of her mother’s demand of a high dowry (substantial monetary given by either the groom or bride to their future spouse upon marriage).
As the ex-girlfriend chose not to speak up against her mother, the man became disappointed and eventually ended their relationship.
In a video of the incident which went viral, the emotional ex-girlfriend can be seen kneeling down and asking for forgiveness.
She said: “Please come back to me, I was wrong. We don’t want the 660,000 RMB (RM435,000) dowry anymore. My mother agreed to take only 180,000 RMB (RM118,000) as dowry.”
Despite the discount on the dowry, the man rejected her offer and pushed his distraught ex-girlfriend away.
Facebook users expressed their thoughts on this issue, and while many supported the man’s decision of breaking up with her, a few other netizens said that the ex-girlfriend should not be crying over a man, and even questioned the man’s action by moving on too fast by marrying another woman.
What is your opinion on this?