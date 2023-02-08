Woman stunned with price of RM 94 Yong Tau Foo in steamboat

AS Malaysians, we enjoy our steamboats and hotpots, especially on rainy days when a warm cup of soup usually hits the spot. However, what happens when this comfort food rises to unaffordable prices?

A woman can be seen sharing the food she bought while strolling through the Pavilion shopping centre in a Twitter (X) post.

What’s more intriguing is what happened after she placed her order for two bowls of Yong Tau Foo. She was shocked to learn that the two bowls of Yong Tau Foo cost RM94.20.

The success of the post drew diverse responses from online users, many of whom claimed that it was positively “harga kayangan” for many and cost almost as much per person in a buffet.

Moreover, as of now this viral post has garnered over 500K views, 600 retweets, and 2K likes on Twitter (X).

What do you think? Is this the current standard? Would you pay RM 94.20 for Yong Tau Foo?