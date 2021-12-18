Woman surprises husband with cake but gets ignored

IN A TikTok video uploaded by @c_hem, a woman tried to surprise her husband with a birthday cake, complete with candles. She looked forward to his return, but when he finally entered the house she was completely ignored.

She happily sang “Happy Birthday to him”, but her husband came in, put down his tools and left with a blank face. She lit the candles again to get his attention, but he didn't answer her and continued to ignore her.

In the last few seconds of the video, the woman is seen trying to hide her disappointment at her husband's reaction to her celebrating birthday.

The video garnered over 18 million views, 1.3 million likes, and 75,000 comments. Many felt bad for the woman, seeing her efforts not getting acknowledged, and bashed her husband for treating his wife poorly.

