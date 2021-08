Facebook user Jane Eow tearfully bid her 65-year-old father goodbye after his 17-day long battle with Covid-19 at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on August 10. Her father was hospitalized since July this year. Eow shared that a relative tested positive on July 6 so the family underwent home quarantine for two weeks. According to Sin Chew Daily, the whole family tested negative for Covid-19. During the isolation period, her father wasn’t able to attend his second vaccine dose appointment either which was scheduled on July 7. However, after two weeks of quarantine, all 18 family members, including her father, were diagnosed with the virus.

Heading to HKL

He was hospitalized after he went to a Covid-19 Assessment Centre on July 25. He was immediately sent to HKL for treatment due to his underlying health issues such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, and low oxygen reading. Initially, her father showed a fighting spirit and video called home every day for a week to update the family about his condition. Sadly, the family received a devastating call from the hospital on August 1. They were told his condition suddenly deteriorated. Eow shared a video of the heartbreaking moment, showing the family members crying and encouraging him to stay awake over the phone.