Woman told off by e-hailing driver over booking’s short distance

E-HAILING, for the most part being cost-effective and convenient, can also become a hassle at times for the customer depending on the driver’s attitude that day.

A woman was recently chided by an e-hailing driver due to the short distance of her ride booking.

Facebook page Meanwhile In Malaysia posted the interaction, showing the e-hailing driver scolding the customer over the short distance of her booking.

“My goodness. Take an umbrella and do some exercise,” the driver said.

The customer justified her booking as the weather was too hot for her to walk to her destination and hoped that she could get to her destination earlier than usual.

In a recent turn of events, the e-hailing driver discovered the post and retaliated by demanding a “public apology” and an immediate deletion of the customer’s post.

“I (will) give you 24 hours to do that. If you refuse, I will lodge a police report and I will sue you for breaching my privacy,” he said in his post, as shown in the screenshots posted.

There have been no updates regarding the situation at the time of writing.

Netizens were divided in this scenario as some had supported the driver’s actions but there were those who disagreed with the driver’s reply to the woman and even shared similar experiences.

What is your take?