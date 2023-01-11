Woman turns orange after eating only carrots for three months

WE’VE all heard (and let’s be honest, some of us gave it a try) of fad diets. There’s the egg diet where you’re supposed to eat three eggs a day, grapefruit diet, well the list is endless.

In an attempt to lose weight, a woman in China ate only carrots, which gave her an unexpected result, she turned orange!

According to a video posted on Weibo by White Deer Videos, her diet allegedly began in July of this year, when she would only eat the vegetable for all of her meals. She would sometimes coat it with turmeric before frying it to make it more appealing.

She also claimed to have eaten 200 to 500g of carrots every day for three months.

On China’s National Day holiday, the woman received the worst surprise of her life when she discovered her skin had turned orange.

Her friends upon discovering her skin had turned orange, advised her to see a doctor as soon as possible.

After the doctor examined her, he informed her that her skin had turned orange due to her excessive consumption of carrots.

At the end of the day, the woman was advised to drink more water and avoid eating ‘colorful’ foods so that her skin could return to its normal complexion in two months.

While the woman’s condition may appear bizarre and humorous to most, it is actually a real medical condition known as carotenemia.

Hence, when a person consumes an excessive amount of beta-carotene, the small intestine is unable to convert it all into Vitamin A, and it instead circulates in the bloodstream, causing the woman’s skin color to change, as it did.