Woman violently attacked in robbery bid by homeless man

A WOMAN was assaulted by a homeless man who tried to rob her when she was walking alone to the Centre Point building in Klang yesterday.

According to Klang police, the victim filed a report after the incident.

According to her report, the suspect initially pushed the woman until she fell and tried to rob her.

He also punched the victim’s face and head before escaping.

Investigation revealed that the suspect is a homeless man.

The case is being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to seven years and a fine.