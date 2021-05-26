Woman who climbed into zoo enclosure fired (Video)

A WOMAN who climbed into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo in Texas has been fired from her job.

The legal assistant was filmed trying to feed the monkeys with a snack called Hot Cheetos after climbing into the enclosure recently.

After footage went viral on social media, the woman’s law firm released a statement saying that she had been fired.

“We learned this morning that the individual who was filmed trespassing in the spider monkey enclosure of the El Paso Zoo was an employee of Lovett Law Firm,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“She has been terminated. The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy. We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior.

“We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience.”

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK6J4XwfQWc