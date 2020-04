PETALING JAYA: In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been talks about getting used to a new normal. However, little did we know ‘new normal’ actually meant weird on the fringes of Facebook.

One woman who posted a photo of her burnt paus on a Facebook group called Masak Apa Hari Tak Jadi (MAHTJ) has made a police report concerning insults she received, as reported by Tentera Troll Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Claiming that she made the post to share and not receive insults, she is demanding an apology by the commenters.

The woman posted the police report on her Facebook page but has since deleted it.