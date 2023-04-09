Woman working 16 jobs in China caught committing wage fraud

WORKING multiple jobs can be physically and mentally draining but one woman managed to ‘juggle’ 16 jobs.

Recently, a woman in China was arrested for wage fraud after she was discovered to have allegedly 16 jobs in which she was not working for any of them.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the woman, Guan Yue (pseudonym), had faked her work experience in the 16 companies and meticulously kept a ‘clean’ record so she would not be caught.

Whenever she was on the ‘job’, she developed a tactic where she would take photographs of her pretending to meet clients before sending it to her many various employee groups. This was to ensure that she appeared as though she was working.