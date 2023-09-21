Women-only MRT coach occupied by male passengers shortly after launch

Previously, it was reported that a women’s coach was found to have male passengers despite the space being obviously labelled as a “women-only” space.

Recently, a repeat of the same incident occurred following the launch of the MRT Kajang line women’s coach.

In a viral TikTok video by Samantha (@shueeewenn), the women-only space was seen “invaded” by several men.

“Can’t blame them...they’re just Ken,” the caption in her video read, sarcastically referring to a character from the film, “Barbie”.

Netizens also related to Samantha’s issue and recounted their experiences of similar incidents and were quite appalled with the mens’ lack of consideration.

In a report by World of Buzz, Samantha said that she recorded the men in the train during non-peak hours at 9.50am.

“It was the Kajang line and I was headed to Pasar Seni station,” she recalled.

Not only that, Samantha added that she did not see any of the authorities present at the scene, to move the men away from the designated space.

“I noticed the auxiliary police was only present at the crowded stations, like the Pasar Seni & TRX station.

“I was from Batu 11 Station which is less crowded, so there was no one there to escort the men away from the ladies’ coach,” she added.

In another TikTok video by Samantha, it showed how the men in the ladies coach were cleared out by the auxiliary police moments later.