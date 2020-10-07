YG Entertainment to remove all nurse costume scenes in Lovesick Girls MV

BLACKPINK’s new music video Lovesick Girls delighted fellow BLINKs but it still couldn’t escape a controversy.

The Health and Medical Workers’ Union of Korea criticised the nurse costume Jennie wore for following “the typical depiction used for sexual appeal.”

The Union group felt that despite their efforts to reform the issue, YG Entertainment made the situation worse by objectifying nurses in the music video.

BLINKs defended Jennie through social media and didn’t think the costume was an issue.

Nevertheless, YG Entertainment released a statement to emphasize that they had no intention to sexualize the outfit.