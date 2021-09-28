$!Yoshinoya Hanamaru in Mid Valley closes for good

Shoppers have one less Japanese food option when they return to Mid Valley Megamall. Sadly, the well-known Japanese restaurant Yoshinoya Hanamaru is shutting its doors for good.

Yoshinoya is located on the third floor opposite MUJI and nearby shops such as llaollao and Snowflake. The franchise is known for its gyudon beef bowls with Ontama egg, Chicken Katsu and Karaage.

As sad as it sounds, the closure was kind of foreseen back in July 2020. Back then, Reuters reported Yoshinoya Holdings Co was forced to close down up to 150 stores after experiencing a fiscal year due to the pandemic.

According to Hype, Yoshinoya Hanamaru Malaysia has not updated its social media since 31 March 2021. It’s not even listed in food delivery platforms such as GrabFood.

The Malaysia branch did not release any official statement regarding its closure in the country. However, the official website has a “Thank you for your support” message to their customers.