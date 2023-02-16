Young boy brandishes meat cleaver at father over confiscated mobile phone

SINCE they have been exposed to such things growing up, children are at a higher risk of developing unhealthy addictions to their smartphones, digital tablets and other technological innovations.

A young boy in China recently had a violent reaction when his father confiscated his mobile phone to limit his time playing video games.

In a YouTube video, it was shown that the boy had brandished a meat cleaver toward his father, who had taken his angry son’s mobile phone, unrelenting in not giving in to his son’s demands.

“Give it back to me!” the boy yelled at his father to hand him his mobile phone.

According to the South China Morning Post, the confrontation was recorded by the father and son’s neighbour and went viral on social media after a television station reported the incident.

The neighbour told the television station located in the Henan province that the father has a habit of indulging in his son’s whims and fancies however, he thought to do the opposite this time around.

Netizens were nevertheless horrified at the boy’s violent response to his phone being taken away.

“A disciplined child would not even dare think about doing this,” a netizen said.

“Another spoiled child who needs to be disciplined,” another netizen commented.

“This child will become a lot worse later in life if this treatment of spoiling him continues,” a netizen pointed out.