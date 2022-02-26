Young boy rushes to dad's grave to show off his award

Netizens have been deeply touched by a viral video showing a young boy's excitement as he rushes to his father’s grave in order to show off an excellence award he received at school.

In a TikTok video that was posted by the boy’s mother to the account @arysu87, the emotional scene perfectly showed the love that the boy still felt for his father who had passed away some time ago.

In the video, the boy could be seen running towards his father's grave with his award. He squatted and ‘presented’ his award to his father.

She explained in her caption that her 10-year-old son received an excellence award at school. Her son was very close to his father and had promised to study hard in school and make him proud.

“His father must be very proud,“ one comment said in reply.

Netizens were touched by this young boy's actions, and wished him luck in his future studies.

The video garnered 739.7k views, 88.3k likes and 2536 comments at the time of writing.

May this boy grow up to be a successful young man and continue to make both his parents proud.