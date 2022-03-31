Young boy sells his toys to treat children in orphanage

RECENTLY, Twitter user @adawiyah shared the story of an act of kindness by her young son. The six-year-old boy, whose name is Sayf Mecca, decided to sell his toys in a garage sale to raise funds and treat a group of orphans to McDonald's happy meals.

It all started when he saw a Mickey Mouse mascot standing outside a McDonald’s outlet asking for donations. Sayf was then moved to treat the orphaned kids to a good meal.

Sayf put up a booth in front of his house in Ampang and lined up all of his toys for sale, including monster trucks and Hot Wheels. The toys were all priced between RM2 to RM5 each.

According to his mother, the boy had no regrets about selling his toys to help out the other children. The proceeds from the sale of his toys were enough to feed 35 orphaned children McDonald's Happy Meals.

In a subsequent tweet, his mother stated that he was too shy to serve the meal to the children at first.

Sayf's kind actions have gained praise online, with over 9,131 likes and 3,559 shares at the time of writing.

Many people congratulated the young child on his act of charity, and praised his mother for bringing him up correctly. Netizens also wished him well and hoped that as he grew older, he would continue to serve more people.

Good work Sayf!