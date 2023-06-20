Young boy with suicidal thoughts in China asks police officer for hug after heartfelt conversation

WHEN faced with mounting pressure, we will of course, get stressed and at times stress can get the best of us, leading to psychological issues which affect our mental health.

Police officers in China recently showed up at a lonely young boy’s apartment after being alerted of his dire mental state.

Taking place in Huainan, Anhui Province, the police received a “call for help” at 4am from the young boy’s apartment neighbours who told the police that he was acting strangely and home alone, according to a post by the Chinese news portal, Sina.

Upon arriving at the boy’s apartment, the police officers found him in a state of depression.

One of the police officers comforted the boy, who told them that it was due to high academic pressure and having no one to talk to since he lived alone.

The policeman’s comforting reassurance prompted the boy to ask him for a hug.

“Uncle, can I hug you?” the young boy asked the police officer, to which he gladly fulfilled the request.

After the heartwarming session, the boy promised not to let mental stress get to him and do better in the future.

Eventhough we think we are alone, there is always someone we can reach out to for help, especially when it comes to dealing with our negative emotions.