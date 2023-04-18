Young girl body shamed by teacher in front of friends, leaving her in tears

BODY SHAMING can have devastating and long-lasting effects, even if it is intended to help someone. Recently, a young girl was body shamed by her teacher in front of her friends, causing her to break down in tears in her mother’s car.

In a TikTok video shared by the girl’s mother, the girl was heard sobbing uncontrollably, struggling to verbalise the horrible experience.

“Her teacher body shamed my daughter in front of her friends and even compared her to her skinnier friends,” the caption in the video wrote.

The teacher even went so far as to say to the young student that she would not get married if she maintains her current weight.

The incident left the girl feeling so distressed that she had little interest in going to school if the teacher was going to be teaching that day.

In another TikTok video, her mother said that both of them approached the school’s principal to file a report on the same day of the incident.

In settling the case, the girl’s mother decided to take the high road and not punish the teacher severely for her actions.

“This case was settled after I filed a complaint to the school principal. The teacher was made to write an explanation letter but I chose to make up with the teacher,” she explained.

She also clarified in another video that despite her daughter being body shamed by the teacher, she did not want to harshly punish her as she believes that the teacher may have had good intentions behind the harsh words.

“I understand that maybe it was their age (close to retirement) so they felt that the students are like their children but forgot that not all children are tough to handle criticism,” the student’s mother said.