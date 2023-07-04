Young man avoids Ramadan Bazaars due to immodestly dressed women, urges others to dress modestly

DURING the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims have undertaken an obligatory fast from morning to night abstaining from food and water, not only to test their religious willpower physically and mentally but also strengthen their faith in God, controlling their impulses.

A young man has recently confessed to avoiding Ramadan bazaars due to the sight of immodestly dressed women.

The man identifying himself as Geng Tarawih, shared his worries in the ‘Luahan Pembaca’ segment in Kosmo! where he said during Ramadan, Muslims are tested physically and mentally while fasting.

“Being tested mentally includes controlling your behaviour, being mindful while speaking and how you gaze at another,” he said.

The young man complained that when he is at the Ramadan bazaar, he noticed how the Muslim women there are not dressed modestly, hence ‘seducing’ other men present at the bazaar.

“Not wearing their tudung, dressed up in skirts, tight pants and shirts that reveal their bust and whatnot. I’m sure if other Muslim men there do not control their gaze, their prayers while fasting would be affected,” he said.

He added that while fellow Muslims are keeping up with the quality of their fast, there would only be some who wind up hungry, thirsty and tired for the whole day.

“As a man, I do not frequent Ramadan bazaars as I am worried of my self-control being tested,” he mentioned.

Besides not being a big fan of the crowd, the young man from Kuala Selangor also said that he easily gets spoiled for choice while at the Ramadan bazaar.

He also urged Muslim readers to diligently lower their gaze while at the Ramadan bazaar and advised Muslim women to dress conforming to the image of a true Muslimin instead of promoting a Western-oriented lifestyle.