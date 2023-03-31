Young man caught on camera brutally abusing stray dogs in JB

A YOUNG man was exposed abusing stray dogs brutally outside a veterinary clinic located in Johor Bahru.

In the security footage shared by Leow Yee Chin on Facebook, it is shown that the 19-year-old had set fire to one of the dogs, throwing bricks and rocks and using a metal rod to beat them over a span of several days at the veterinary clinic after it was closed, during late nights.

Leow in his post exposing the dogs’ abuse, said that he often found strange items at the doorway of the veterinary clinic like mud, bricks and vases, on occasion at the time the abuse was happening.

“When I look back now, I noticed that the dogs had sustained fresh wounds on their bodies but I assumed that they could have gotten into a fight with other stray animals in the area and the doctors (at the vet) would help treat their wounds,” he said.

The security footage clips showed the abuse was recorded on three separate days. On Mar 8, he cycled to the veterinary clinic where the stray dog resides and roughly threw a bucket at one of the dogs a few times until it ran away and he went after the dog. Moments later, he left on his bicycle.

On March 14, he returned to the veterinary clinic to fling bricks and stones at the poor dogs. On Mar 27, the perpetrator took a metal rod to beat the dog and drove away for a bit and eventually returned to the scene and set one of them on fire.

Animal advocates My Forever Doggo on their Instagram page said that one of the unfortunate dogs had “sustained first to second degree burns and two fractured legs” and will be in recovery for three to six months.

The animal clinic’s veterinarian had broke down in tears hearing about the abuse and attested that the maimed dog was friendly to their clients and never displayed any signs of aggression towards other people, let alone chased them.

A police report has been lodged by the anonymous veterinarian over the matter.

Following the public outrage, the 19-year-old perpetrator’s grandparents appealed to the public for forgiveness on behalf of their grandson and his mother had approached the veterinary clinic, asking the veterinarian to retract her police report.

“She (the mother) allegedly shared that hurting the dog was a trivial matter, citing that the dog will bite others if left outside.,” the post read.